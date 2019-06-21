Kieno speaks to Wilfred Solomons-Johannes, Mamre Communal Property Owners Association (MCPA) chairman about a deal the town has entered into to set up a wind farm which could sell energy to Eskom or feed it directly into the City of Cape Town's grid.
Mamre leads race for clean energy
|
21 June 2019 7:51 AM
|
21 June 2019 7:40 AM
|
21 June 2019 7:25 AM
|
Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town
|
21 June 2019 6:52 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester
|
21 June 2019 6:29 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:52 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:19 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:10 AM
|
20 June 2019 7:51 AM