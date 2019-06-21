The Kieno Kammies Show

Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town


Kieno speaks to Abhishek Shukla, the Consul General for India in Cape Town about International Yoga Day and the events they have planned to celebrate it.

The World View - Iran & The US

The World View - Iran & The US

21 June 2019 7:51 AM
What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

21 June 2019 7:40 AM
SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

21 June 2019 7:25 AM
Mamre leads race for clean energy

Mamre leads race for clean energy

21 June 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester

Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester

21 June 2019 6:29 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

20 June 2019 8:52 AM
SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

20 June 2019 8:19 AM
Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

20 June 2019 8:10 AM
The World View - The MH17 murderers

The World View - The MH17 murderers

20 June 2019 7:51 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting

Investigators said the suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the Anti-Gang Unit members and fled to Tshatshu outside King William's Town for medical treatment.

Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address
Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was more scathing, saying Ramaphosa didn’t seem to have a clue about what he wanted for South Africa.
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona

Politicians react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address where he outlined seven priorities for the new administration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us