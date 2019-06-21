The Kieno Kammies Show

Using tech to make roads safer


Kieno talks to Kyle Reinecke, deputy director general for transport management at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works to explain how they are harnessing technology to make our roads safer.

We must all pay for electricity," says Cyril Ramaphosa

We must all pay for electricity," says Cyril Ramaphosa

21 June 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - Iran & The US

The World View - Iran & The US

21 June 2019 7:51 AM
What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

21 June 2019 7:40 AM
SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

21 June 2019 7:25 AM
Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town

Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town

21 June 2019 6:52 AM
Mamre leads race for clean energy

Mamre leads race for clean energy

21 June 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester

Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester

21 June 2019 6:29 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

20 June 2019 8:52 AM
SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

20 June 2019 8:19 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Sona after the May elections was long on what the country should be reaching for but short on concrete plans on how to get there.
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission

On Thursday, the commission said Jacob Zuma had asked for the list of questions before confirming his appearance.

Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting

Investigators said the suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the Anti-Gang Unit members and fled to Tshatshu outside King William's Town for medical treatment.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us