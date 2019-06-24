The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Gauteng waitress gets R18,000 tip for 'amazing service'


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. This cat got stuck in the washing machine for a full cycle, and lived to tell the tale An elderly couple said they were unable to leave their home for six days due to protective seagull parents

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

24 June 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - A cyber attack on Iran

The World View - A cyber attack on Iran

24 June 2019 8:00 AM
Franschhoek Pass rockfall survivor speaks

Franschhoek Pass rockfall survivor speaks

24 June 2019 7:46 AM
My son is back from the dead

My son is back from the dead

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Public Protector sets sights on Ramaphosa's campaign donations

Public Protector sets sights on Ramaphosa's campaign donations

24 June 2019 7:18 AM
Aspiring entrepreneurs get a digital push

Aspiring entrepreneurs get a digital push

24 June 2019 6:52 AM
Help Bonteheuwel kids get running shoes this Mandela Day

Help Bonteheuwel kids get running shoes this Mandela Day

24 June 2019 6:42 AM
Using tech to make roads safer

Using tech to make roads safer

21 June 2019 8:39 AM
We must all pay for electricity," says Cyril Ramaphosa

We must all pay for electricity," says Cyril Ramaphosa

21 June 2019 8:25 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way

Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly, while technicians worked from Monday.
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe

Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.
Cele: Cop killers should be tried for treason
Cele: Cop killers should be tried for treason

Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya was shot and killed during an operation at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto last Thursday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us