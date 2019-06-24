Riyaad Avontuur talks to Kieno about the Bonteheuwel Central Athletics Club (BCAC) which he started and the donations they need to keep kids off the streets and focused on the positive lifestyle that accompanies athletics.
Help Bonteheuwel kids get running shoes this Mandela Day
