Kieno chats to Craig Fester from a local web hosting company, 1-grid. The company has partnered with UCT to provide students doing the Programme in Management in Entrepreneurship, with the skills and resources they need to design a professional website for their new business.
Aspiring entrepreneurs get a digital push
|
24 June 2019 8:35 AM
|
24 June 2019 8:00 AM
|
24 June 2019 7:46 AM
|
24 June 2019 7:44 AM
|
Public Protector sets sights on Ramaphosa's campaign donations
|
24 June 2019 7:18 AM
|
24 June 2019 6:42 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Gauteng waitress gets R18,000 tip for 'amazing service'
|
24 June 2019 6:33 AM
|
21 June 2019 8:39 AM
|
21 June 2019 8:25 AM