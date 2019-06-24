The Kieno Kammies Show

Franschhoek Pass rockfall survivor speaks


Mark Thackwray, the man who survived a rockfall on Franschhoek Pass, talks to Kieno about his life threatening ordeal.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

24 June 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - A cyber attack on Iran

24 June 2019 8:00 AM
My son is back from the dead

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Public Protector sets sights on Ramaphosa's campaign donations

24 June 2019 7:18 AM
Aspiring entrepreneurs get a digital push

24 June 2019 6:52 AM
Help Bonteheuwel kids get running shoes this Mandela Day

24 June 2019 6:42 AM
Barbs' Wire - Gauteng waitress gets R18,000 tip for 'amazing service'

24 June 2019 6:33 AM
Using tech to make roads safer

21 June 2019 8:39 AM
We must all pay for electricity," says Cyril Ramaphosa

21 June 2019 8:25 AM
EWN Headlines
Boris Johnson mum on alleged domestic dispute with girlfriend
Police were called to the apartment he shares with his girlfriend by a neighbour who heard shouting and smashing of crockery.

SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence
The commission said it was establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry that will look into systematic violence in townships.
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest
Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
