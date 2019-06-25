The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Bloemfontein man wearing swastika armband in a Wimpy goes viral


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Muslim women defy burkini ban at a French public swimming pool Pink Floyd guitarist's Fender Stratocaster fetches the highest price ever paid for a guitar at auction.

25 June 2019 6:44 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

24 June 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - A cyber attack on Iran

24 June 2019 8:00 AM
Franschhoek Pass rockfall survivor speaks

24 June 2019 7:46 AM
My son is back from the dead

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Public Protector sets sights on Ramaphosa's campaign donations

24 June 2019 7:18 AM
Aspiring entrepreneurs get a digital push

24 June 2019 6:52 AM
Help Bonteheuwel kids get running shoes this Mandela Day

24 June 2019 6:42 AM
Barbs' Wire - Gauteng waitress gets R18,000 tip for 'amazing service'

24 June 2019 6:33 AM
EWN Headlines
Peace treaties that ended World War I
Peace treaties that ended World War I

The first peace treaty of the conflict, it was agreed between Russia - which had sided with the Allies - and Germany and other members of its Central Powers coalition.
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

Futurewei has banned Huawei employees from its offices, moved Futurewei employees to a new IT system and forbidden them from using the Huawei name or logo in communications.
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project

A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
