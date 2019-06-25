Sam Plaatjies of Home Affairs talks to Kieno about how they will assist to bring home Denzil Daniels who has been missing for six years and presumed dead. Police in Eswatini found him wandering the streets and traced his family to Delft.
Home Affairs to help SA man presumed dead, return home from Eswatini
