First cannabis pizza launches in Cape Town


Kinga Baranowska, Col’Cacchio Co-Founder and Mike Saunders Africanpure Co-Founder, talk to Kieno about the launch of their joint venture: the cannabis pizza.

The cost of diverting a plane to eject disruptive passengers

25 June 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Islamic State Prisoners

25 June 2019 7:54 AM
Fresh Living magazine now available in Braille for PnP customers

25 June 2019 7:39 AM
Scores hit by destiny holidays "scam"

25 June 2019 7:37 AM
Home Affairs to help SA man presumed dead, return home from Eswatini

25 June 2019 7:19 AM
Are merchants at Cape Town's China Towns tax compliant?

25 June 2019 7:10 AM
Why there's still a building plan approval bottleneck in Cape Town

25 June 2019 6:52 AM
Pecha Kucha night #54 has a new venue

25 June 2019 6:44 AM
Barbs Wire - Bloemfontein man wearing swastika armband in a Wimpy goes viral

25 June 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month
Solidarity said they have written to Denel management, asking when the remaining 15% could be expected in their bank accounts.

Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on schedule
The 54-hour pipeline repair began on Monday with technicians first draining the 12-kilometre-long pipe.
Suspended CEO Matshepo More to continue testimony at PIC inquiry
Matshepo More started her testimony on Monday where she denied interfering in the work of the commission the allegation that led to her suspension.
