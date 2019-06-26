A VW Beetle's 14 500km journey to raise funds for child heart surgeries

26 June 2019 6:35 AM

Gareth Coats, Project Convenor of the Round Table Golden East 181 joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss how they will leave Johannesburg on the 14th of July to drive a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, better known as the Boikanyo Bug, all the way to Romania in aid of raising funds and awareness about preventable diseases in children.