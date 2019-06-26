Gareth Coats, Project Convenor of the Round Table Golden East 181 joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss how they will leave Johannesburg on the 14th of July to drive a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, better known as the Boikanyo Bug, all the way to Romania in aid of raising funds and awareness about preventable diseases in children.
A VW Beetle's 14 500km journey to raise funds for child heart surgeries
|
The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather
|
26 June 2019 7:41 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:26 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:22 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Using an upside down McDonald's logo
|
26 June 2019 6:50 AM
|
26 June 2019 6:30 AM
|
25 June 2019 8:35 AM
|
The cost of diverting a plane to eject disruptive passengers
|
25 June 2019 8:31 AM
|
25 June 2019 7:54 AM
|
Fresh Living magazine now available in Braille for PnP customers
|
25 June 2019 7:39 AM