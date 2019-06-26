Kieno talks to Alderman JP Smith, the head of Safety and Security at the City of Cape town and MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz about two consecutive days of violent protesting on major roads in the City. Three vehicles have been set alight since Monday as part of violent protests.
City on Fire: Day two of violent protests
