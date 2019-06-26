Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic talks to Kieno about the heart warming story of 4 week old little pup, Snoopy, who was admitted suffering from hypothermia after being left outside in a storm. She also provides tips for pet owners as yet another storm approaches the Cape.
The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather
