Business Insights with Mike Abel -the power of influencers


Mike Abel talks to Kieno about how social media influencers can make or break a brand, much like Kylie Jenner did when she slammed Snapchat which led their share value plummeting.

The World View - Climate Apartheid

26 June 2019 7:55 AM
The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather

26 June 2019 7:41 AM
City on Fire: Day two of violent protests

26 June 2019 7:26 AM
Waitress gets massive tip for amazing service

26 June 2019 7:22 AM
The World of Advertising - Using an upside down McDonald's logo

26 June 2019 6:50 AM
A VW Beetle's 14 500km journey to raise funds for child heart surgeries

26 June 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Frida, the heroic Mexican rescue dog, retires

26 June 2019 6:30 AM
First cannabis pizza launches in Cape Town

25 June 2019 8:35 AM
The cost of diverting a plane to eject disruptive passengers

25 June 2019 8:31 AM
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA
Stats SA said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
Through most of Matshepo More's testimony, Gill Marcus asked her to give insight on what she knows about the running of the PIC and not to refer the commissioners to other employees.
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate
Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen said people wanted to hear about plans not dreams.
