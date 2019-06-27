Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Kim Kardashian West's Kimono underwear line branded 'offensive' by Japanese Could coffee help you burn fat? A new study is saying it can.
Barbs' Wire - Protesters chaos erupts as locals hijack a digger to destroy the road
27 June 2019 7:58 AM
Pharmaceuticals, chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town’s coast
27 June 2019 7:34 AM
27 June 2019 7:24 AM
27 June 2019 7:05 AM
27 June 2019 6:52 AM
27 June 2019 6:37 AM
26 June 2019 8:38 AM
26 June 2019 7:55 AM
The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather
26 June 2019 7:41 AM