Kieno talks to disappointed chess champ Tezihano Mnyatsa, from Leonsdale in Elsies River, who could not raise the funds to get him to the under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championships. But there is a chance to help him get to another tournament.
13-year-old’s chance to play chess championships in India
27 June 2019 7:58 AM
