Kieno talks to Saldanha Mayor, Marius Koen, about how they are fighting back against high youth pregnancy rates and low pass rates with improving connectivity. Dr Iraj Abedian also weighs in to say how this can drive economic growth.
Saldanha mayor is driving growth through connectivity
|
Pharmaceuticals, chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town’s coast
|
27 June 2019 7:34 AM
|
27 June 2019 7:05 AM
|
27 June 2019 6:52 AM
|
27 June 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Protesters chaos erupts as locals hijack a digger to destroy the road
|
27 June 2019 6:31 AM
|
26 June 2019 8:38 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:55 AM
|
The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather
|
26 June 2019 7:41 AM
|
26 June 2019 7:26 AM