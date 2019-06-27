The Kieno Kammies Show

The Emerging Economies focus on India


Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University 1. Rahul Gandhi resigns as head of the Congress Party 2. Prime Minister Modi shakes up the bureaucracy 3. India’s moon mission and women scientists

Jane Daniels is on route to fetch her son in Eswatini

Jane Daniels is on route to fetch her son in Eswatini

27 June 2019 8:41 AM
The Wolrd View - The US Migrant Problem

The Wolrd View - The US Migrant Problem

27 June 2019 7:58 AM
Pharmaceuticals, chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town’s coast

Pharmaceuticals, chemicals found in fish caught off Cape Town’s coast

27 June 2019 7:34 AM
Saldanha mayor is driving growth through connectivity

Saldanha mayor is driving growth through connectivity

27 June 2019 7:24 AM
Fighting to help those in need

Fighting to help those in need

27 June 2019 7:05 AM
Teachers get schooled on the 4th Industrial revolution

Teachers get schooled on the 4th Industrial revolution

27 June 2019 6:52 AM
13-year-old’s chance to play chess championships in India

13-year-old’s chance to play chess championships in India

27 June 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs' Wire - Protesters chaos erupts as locals hijack a digger to destroy the road

Barbs' Wire - Protesters chaos erupts as locals hijack a digger to destroy the road

27 June 2019 6:31 AM
Business Insights with Mike Abel -the power of influencers

Business Insights with Mike Abel -the power of influencers

26 June 2019 8:38 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SAHRC to meet with Agrizzi for possible settlement over k-word remarks
SAHRC to meet with Agrizzi for possible settlement over k-word remarks

The commission took Angelo Agrizzi to court after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission earlier this year using the k-word.

Irregular expenditure in WC up by R502m, AG reveals
Irregular expenditure in WC up by R502m, AG reveals

Auditor-General Kimi Makwethu on Wednesday revealed that only 18 of the country's 257 municipalities received clean audits in the 2017-18 financial year.
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row

This comes after a Muslim SANDF officer was taken through a disciplinary action for refusing to remove her headscarf.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us