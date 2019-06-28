The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Google Chrome is tracking your every move and storing it


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.  A pregnant woman in Alabama shot in the stomach has been indicted in her unborn child's death. The shocking photo of drowned migrants Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria have gone viral globally this week and why many are arguing it must be seen.

SA SME finance start-up raises almost R100-million in Series A funding

28 June 2019 7:40 AM
MyCiti N2 Express service remains suspended

28 June 2019 7:28 AM
New development in Tekkie Town battle

28 June 2019 7:21 AM
ConCourt ruling on interim maintenance during divorce proceedings

28 June 2019 7:05 AM
The backstory to Hirsch’s Homeware: Allan Hirsch

28 June 2019 6:56 AM
R50 public parking in the woodstock area? Is it allowed?

28 June 2019 6:39 AM
Jane Daniels is on route to fetch her son in Eswatini

27 June 2019 8:41 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

27 June 2019 8:38 AM
The Wolrd View - The US Migrant Problem

27 June 2019 7:58 AM
EWN Headlines
Minister Mthembu concerned about state of municipal finances
Minister Mthembu concerned about state of municipal finances

While Cabinet has yet to deal with the Auditor-General’s report, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said its findings were worrying.
Harris goes after Biden on race in US presidential debate
Harris goes after Biden on race in US presidential debate

Joe Biden, who has faced heavy criticism for his recent comments saying he worked with segregationists decades ago to get things done in the US Senate, defended his record on civil rights.

Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, Opec meeting
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, Opec meeting

The leaders of the G20 countries meet on Friday and Saturday in Osaka, Japan, but the most anticipated meeting is between Trump and Xi on Saturday.

