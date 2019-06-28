R50 public parking in the woodstock area? Is it allowed?

28 June 2019 6:39 AM

A listener phoned in to detail how he visited the Old Biscuit Mill over the weekend and was told by the parking attendant at the street parking that he must pay R50 for the parking. After he refused to pay R50 the parking attendant apparently got aggressive and told him that is what everyone is charging in the street and that is the rule. JP Smith joins Kieno Kammies on air now to give us clarity on this matter.