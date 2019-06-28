Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it

28 June 2019 8:37 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail R25. 9 billion in irregular and wasteful expenditure as only 8% of municipalities obtain clean audits. Malusi Gigaba opened the floodgates to erosion of good governance and looting at SAA, says former CEO Siza Mzimela. Good news at last...petrol price to drop by 86 cents in July