Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. The French government released a video of Ivanka Trump having an awkward chat with world leaders and it's gone viral. The London Zoo is hosting a Pride celebration for its same-sex penguin couples

Are car guards required to be registered with PSIRA?

1 July 2019 7:04 AM
Dismantling the barriers to creative entrepreneurship

1 July 2019 6:51 AM
Woman at her wits end with Metrorail

1 July 2019 6:37 AM
Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it

28 June 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - Ending Cervical Cancer

28 June 2019 8:11 AM
SA SME finance start-up raises almost R100-million in Series A funding

28 June 2019 7:40 AM
MyCiti N2 Express service remains suspended

28 June 2019 7:28 AM
New development in Tekkie Town battle

28 June 2019 7:21 AM
ConCourt ruling on interim maintenance during divorce proceedings

28 June 2019 7:05 AM
EWN Headlines
CT mom reveals fears after reunion with son she thought had died
CT mom reveals fears after reunion with son she thought had died

Jane Daniels says now that her son is back home after being missing for six years, her main focus will be to seek medical help for his mental condition.
Seven killed as mass demos rock Sudan
Seven killed as mass demos rock Sudan

The 'million-man' march had been seen as a test for protest organisers after their push for civilian rule was hit by the 3 June raid on a Khartoum protest camp and a subsequent internet blackout that curbed their ability to mobilise support.
North Korea hails 'historic' Kim-Trump summit
North Korea hails 'historic' Kim-Trump summit

The impromptu meeting in the DMZ - where the US president said they agreed to resume working-level talks within weeks on the North's nuclear programme - was full of symbolism.

