Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. The French government released a video of Ivanka Trump having an awkward chat with world leaders and it's gone viral. The London Zoo is hosting a Pride celebration for its same-sex penguin couples
Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday
|
1 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
1 July 2019 6:51 AM
|
1 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it
|
28 June 2019 8:37 AM
|
28 June 2019 8:11 AM
|
SA SME finance start-up raises almost R100-million in Series A funding
|
28 June 2019 7:40 AM
|
28 June 2019 7:28 AM
|
28 June 2019 7:21 AM
|
ConCourt ruling on interim maintenance during divorce proceedings
|
28 June 2019 7:05 AM