Kieno speaks to Gloria Swarts from Retreat, who is at her wits end. She has had enough of the bad service from Metrorail. She spends at least 6 hours a day travelling and never gets to work on time as a result. She is looking for help from fellow travelers from Retreat.
Woman at her wits end with Metrorail
|
1 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:35 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:27 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
1 July 2019 6:51 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday
|
1 July 2019 6:35 AM
|
Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it
|
28 June 2019 8:37 AM
|
28 June 2019 8:11 AM