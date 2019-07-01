The Kieno Kammies Show

Woman at her wits end with Metrorail


Kieno speaks to Gloria Swarts from Retreat, who is at her wits end. She has had enough of the bad service from Metrorail. She spends at least 6 hours a day travelling and never gets to work on time as a result. She is looking for help from fellow travelers from Retreat.

The World View - When Donald Met Kim

The World View - When Donald Met Kim

1 July 2019 8:02 AM
SA's first female ship builder is a Bonteheuwel woman

SA's first female ship builder is a Bonteheuwel woman

1 July 2019 7:35 AM
The heroics of Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

The heroics of Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

1 July 2019 7:30 AM
Viral video of speedsters causes a stir

Viral video of speedsters causes a stir

1 July 2019 7:27 AM
Are car guards required to be registered with PSIRA?

Are car guards required to be registered with PSIRA?

1 July 2019 7:04 AM
Dismantling the barriers to creative entrepreneurship

Dismantling the barriers to creative entrepreneurship

1 July 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday

Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday

1 July 2019 6:35 AM
Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it

Steinhoff board to Markus Jooste: Pay back the money all R870 million of it

28 June 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - Ending Cervical Cancer

The World View - Ending Cervical Cancer

28 June 2019 8:11 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini

Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man

The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in

Workers at the Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg will return to work Monday after staging a sit-in for over a week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us