Keino speaks to Professor Jeff Murugan, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Science and an associate professor in the department of mathematics and applied mathematics at University University of Cape Town. He speaks about the difficulty he had with maths at school and how to overcome the mental block around maths as a subject.
How to overcome the FEAR of maths
|
1 July 2019 8:39 AM
|
1 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:35 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:27 AM
|
1 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
1 July 2019 6:51 AM
|
1 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Truck set alight by protesters in Dunoon on Saturday
|
1 July 2019 6:35 AM