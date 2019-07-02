The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Freak hailstorm during Mexican summer


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. A man resigned from his job by giving his boss a 'sorry for your loss' card, and people are loving it. A couple pulled out a ping pong table on a NY subway train and began playing…and it’s gone viral.

The World View - A Body From A Plane

2 July 2019 7:53 AM
Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety team to be deployed today

2 July 2019 7:38 AM
Sars Commissioner on how he's fixing things

2 July 2019 7:24 AM
SASSA to help Denzil Daniels get registered for social grant

2 July 2019 7:19 AM
Help create "calming kits" for classrooms in vulnerable areas this Mandela Day

2 July 2019 6:36 AM
How to overcome the FEAR of maths

1 July 2019 8:46 AM
The Eswatini rescue, thanks to two awesome police officers

1 July 2019 8:39 AM
The World View - When Donald Met Kim

1 July 2019 8:02 AM
SA's first female ship builder is a Bonteheuwel woman

1 July 2019 7:35 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Motshekga expected to release report on state of education in SA
Motshekga expected to release report on state of education in SA

South Africa is the only African state represented in the list of international countries participating in the Teaching and Learning International Research Study.
Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City
Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City

The city's EMS made the announcement after paramedics were attacked at the weekend while they were treating a patient.

Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution
Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province is heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
