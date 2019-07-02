Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety team to be deployed today

Kieno talks to the City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety, JP Smith, and Bonteheuwel councillor, Angus McKenzie about the Neighbourhood Safety Team being deployed in the area where 43 people have been killed since January this year.
