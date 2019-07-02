The Kieno Kammies Show

Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety team to be deployed today


Kieno talks to the City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety, JP Smith, and Bonteheuwel councillor, Angus McKenzie about the Neighbourhood Safety Team being deployed in the area where 43 people have been killed since January this year.

Meet the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

2 July 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - A Body From A Plane

2 July 2019 7:53 AM
Sars Commissioner on how he's fixing things

2 July 2019 7:24 AM
Sassa to help Denzil Daniels get registered for social grant

2 July 2019 7:19 AM
Help create "calming kits" for classrooms in vulnerable areas this Mandela Day

2 July 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs' Wire - Freak hailstorm during Mexican summer

2 July 2019 6:26 AM
How to overcome the FEAR of maths

1 July 2019 8:46 AM
The Eswatini rescue, thanks to two awesome police officers

1 July 2019 8:39 AM
The World View - When Donald Met Kim

1 July 2019 8:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that SME’s were the key to unlocking jobs and economic activity in Gauteng but only a quarter of procurement in Gauteng went to township businesses in the past five years and that number must go up.
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele

The Police Minister met with the Western Cape's CPF board on Monday to address concerns raised over the high rate of gang violence in Cape Flats communities.

Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly roles
Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly roles

Parliament is expected to elect a number of chairpersons to head up key portfolio committees on Tuesday morning.
