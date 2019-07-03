The World of Advertising - All Blacks reveal new-look RWC jersey

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media. One of the striking aspects of life in Japan is the influence of technology on their cities, lifestyles and businesses. Today we chat about some of the ways tech is used in Tokyo
