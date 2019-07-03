The Kieno Kammies Show

The World of Advertising - All Blacks reveal new-look RWC jersey


Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media. One of the striking aspects of life in Japan is the influence of technology on their cities, lifestyles and businesses. Today we chat about some of the ways tech is used in Tokyo

Police Union sounds alarm about SAPS infighting

Police Union sounds alarm about SAPS infighting

3 July 2019 7:37 AM
South African tech firm gets World Economic Forum recognition

South African tech firm gets World Economic Forum recognition

3 July 2019 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa vs Public Protector

Ramaphosa vs Public Protector

3 July 2019 7:24 AM
Artscape wins international award

Artscape wins international award

3 July 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Japanese zoo employees practicing a lion escape drill has gone viral

Barbs Wire - Japanese zoo employees practicing a lion escape drill has gone viral

3 July 2019 6:34 AM
JP Smith responds to criticism of City of Cape Town's treatment of the homeless

JP Smith responds to criticism of City of Cape Town's treatment of the homeless

2 July 2019 9:13 AM
Meet the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

Meet the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

2 July 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - A Body From A Plane

The World View - A Body From A Plane

2 July 2019 7:53 AM
Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety team to be deployed today

Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety team to be deployed today

2 July 2019 7:38 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a 'heinous crime' and blamed it on the 'war criminal Khalifar Haftar'.
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy

Hundreds of protesters in the former British colony besieged and broke into the legislature late on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us