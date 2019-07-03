Ramaphosa vs Public Protector

Kieno talks to Khusela Diko of the Presidency about the ongoing battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The PP has accused the president of "failing to uphold the Constitution" for not acting more swiftly in implementing her findings against Minister Pravin Gordhan and his handling of the early pension of ex- SARS Dep. Commissioner, Ivan Pillay in 2010.
