Kieno talks to Keet Van Zyl, co-founder and partner of Knife Capital about their portfolio company DataProphet and how it made the World Economic Forum's list of top Technology Pioneers for 2019.
South African tech firm gets World Economic Forum recognition
|
3 July 2019 7:37 AM
|
3 July 2019 7:24 AM
|
The World of Advertising - All Blacks reveal new-look RWC jersey
|
3 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
3 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Japanese zoo employees practicing a lion escape drill has gone viral
|
3 July 2019 6:34 AM
|
JP Smith responds to criticism of City of Cape Town's treatment of the homeless
|
2 July 2019 9:13 AM
|
2 July 2019 8:37 AM
|
2 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
2 July 2019 7:38 AM