Kieno talks to Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for water and waste services for the city of Cape Town, about whether their systems are coping with increased volumes of waste that is allegedly ending up in our oceans.
Quality of treated wastewater called into question
|
3 July 2019 8:36 AM
|
3 July 2019 7:55 AM
|
3 July 2019 7:37 AM
|
South African tech firm gets World Economic Forum recognition
|
3 July 2019 7:34 AM
|
3 July 2019 7:24 AM
|
The World of Advertising - All Blacks reveal new-look RWC jersey
|
3 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
3 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Japanese zoo employees practicing a lion escape drill has gone viral
|
3 July 2019 6:34 AM
|
JP Smith responds to criticism of City of Cape Town's treatment of the homeless
|
2 July 2019 9:13 AM