Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #Facebookdown #Whatsapp and #InstagramDown were the biggesttrends last night as all 3 platforms except for Twitter experienced problems globally Today is American Independence day and #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly was one of the top trends on Twitter in the United States last night.
Barbs' Wire - Disney casts Halle Bailey as Ariel
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:27 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:34 AM
|
HRC to investigate whether rights of Cape Town's homeless infringed
|
4 July 2019 7:29 AM
|
GovChat aims to get more ordinary citizens in touch with government
|
4 July 2019 7:11 AM
|
4 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
Record flight attempt for circumnavigating the globe via both poles
|
4 July 2019 6:37 AM