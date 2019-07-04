Record flight attempt for circumnavigating the globe via both poles

Kieno speaks to Angela Desmidt, the aunt of SA-born pilot Jeremy Ascough - who flies for Qatar Airways. He will be part of a team attempting to break the round-the- world record for an aircraft flying over both the North and South poles, and it will be done in a Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER ultra longrange business jet. This is to mark 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing.
