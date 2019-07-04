Kieno speaks to Eldrid Jordaan, CEO of GovChat, a citizen engagement platform (founded in 2016) which allows citizens to connect and communicate with national, provincial and local government representatives in South Africa in real-time, via chatbots, Whatsapp and via USSD.
GovChat aims to get more ordinary citizens in touch with government
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:27 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:34 AM
|
HRC to investigate whether rights of Cape Town's homeless infringed
|
4 July 2019 7:29 AM
|
4 July 2019 6:52 AM
|
Record flight attempt for circumnavigating the globe via both poles
|
4 July 2019 6:37 AM
|
4 July 2019 6:31 AM