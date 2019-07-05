Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. In his 4th of July speech Trump said 'the army took over the AIRPORTS during the Revolutionary War? ' and Twitter had a field day. A remarkable Cockatoo barking along with his dog friends guarding the gate somewhere in South Africa has gone viral.
Barbs' Wire - A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream
|
5 July 2019 7:25 AM
|
5 July 2019 7:09 AM
|
5 July 2019 6:51 AM
|
5 July 2019 6:43 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:27 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:34 AM