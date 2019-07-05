The Kieno Kammies Show

CPUT to roll out ARV treatment programme on campus


CPUT have just become the first university in the Western Cape to roll out antiretroviral treatment on campus for students with HIV/Aids. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley joined Kieno Kammies on air to details what this means.

Triple Eight selected as finalist in gender mainstreaming awards

5 July 2019 7:37 AM
Lack of authentic chefs threaten eateries

5 July 2019 7:25 AM
Uber driver sets up crowdfunding campaign for kind Doctor

5 July 2019 7:09 AM
Is SA not ready for fourth industrial revolution?

5 July 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs' Wire - A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream

5 July 2019 6:30 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
The desire to be popular on social media

4 July 2019 8:27 AM
What brought Facebook, Whatsapp and Insta down for a day

4 July 2019 8:13 AM
The World View - A Dispute Over Hong Kong

4 July 2019 7:53 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with stakeholders, including political parties, NGOs and traditional leaders.
Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities
Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that his department is standing firm on its stance not to use government funds to repair schools destroyed by communities.
US races for Taliban deal but Afghan peace further away
US races for Taliban deal but Afghan peace further away

The Taliban have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the internationally recognised government in Kabul.

