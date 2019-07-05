CPUT have just become the first university in the Western Cape to roll out antiretroviral treatment on campus for students with HIV/Aids. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley joined Kieno Kammies on air to details what this means.
CPUT to roll out ARV treatment programme on campus
