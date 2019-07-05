Kieno talks to Arthur Goldstuck of World Wide Worx about conerns that the technologies that make up the so-called fourth industrial revolution (4IR) have yet to be adopted with any enthusiasm by South African enterprises. This is a core finding of a new research study entitled “Fourth Industrial Revolution in South Africa 2019: Enterprise uptake and expectations for emerging technologies.
Is SA not ready for fourth industrial revolution?
|
5 July 2019 7:25 AM
|
5 July 2019 7:09 AM
|
5 July 2019 6:43 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream
|
5 July 2019 6:30 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:27 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:34 AM