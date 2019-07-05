We talk to a local restaurant owner about issues they are experiencing with getting authentic chefs to get into country to prepare their speciality dishes. Apparently there is a hold up with the Department of Labour who would rather have local chefs work in these restaurants.
Lack of authentic chefs threaten eateries
