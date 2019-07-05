The Kieno Kammies Show

Lack of authentic chefs threaten eateries


We talk to a local restaurant owner about issues they are experiencing with getting authentic chefs to get into country to prepare their speciality dishes. Apparently there is a hold up with the Department of Labour who would rather have local chefs work in these restaurants.

Yeah, right! Saica finally suspends Anoj Singh as member.

5 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View -Death Squads In Venezuela

5 July 2019 8:13 AM
Triple Eight selected as finalist in gender mainstreaming awards

5 July 2019 7:37 AM
Uber driver sets up crowdfunding campaign for kind Doctor

5 July 2019 7:09 AM
Is SA not ready for fourth industrial revolution?

5 July 2019 6:51 AM
CPUT to roll out ARV treatment programme on campus

5 July 2019 6:43 AM
Barbs' Wire - A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream

5 July 2019 6:30 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
The desire to be popular on social media

4 July 2019 8:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Tshwane ANC says not desperate for power in city
Tshwane ANC says not desperate for power in city

The party's chair Kgosi Maepa addressed the media on Thursday on the state of affairs in the city and the recently released Auditor-General's report.
Sars' Kieswetter: We'll die trying to raise required revenue
Sars' Kieswetter: We'll die trying to raise required revenue

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that he has set up a recovery campaign to try and meet this year’s revenue estimate of more than R1.4 trillion.
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with stakeholders, including political parties, NGOs and traditional leaders.
