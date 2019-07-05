The Kieno Kammies Show

MTN Business: SMEs, the challenges they are facing and how connectivity can help


The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or the technological revolution has arrived and MTN Business has built the necessary support structures in place to ensure that SMEs play a meaningful role in this new digital era. Wanda Matandela who is the Chief Enterprise Officer for MTN Business joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss this.

Yeah, right! Saica finally suspends Anoj Singh as member.

5 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View -Death Squads In Venezuela

5 July 2019 8:13 AM
Triple Eight selected as finalist in gender mainstreaming awards

5 July 2019 7:37 AM
Lack of authentic chefs threaten eateries

5 July 2019 7:25 AM
Uber driver sets up crowdfunding campaign for kind Doctor

5 July 2019 7:09 AM
Is SA not ready for fourth industrial revolution?

5 July 2019 6:51 AM
CPUT to roll out ARV treatment programme on campus

5 July 2019 6:43 AM
Barbs' Wire - A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream

5 July 2019 6:30 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
EWN Headlines
3 dead, 42 injured in Plettenberg Bay bus accident
The bus had to take an alternative route, steering clear of a section of N2 which has been hit by protests this week.
Agrizzi, 3 former Bosasa execs expected back in court over corruption charges
Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham will join them in the dock.
Tshwane ANC says not desperate for power in city
The party's chair Kgosi Maepa addressed the media on Thursday on the state of affairs in the city and the recently released Auditor-General's report.
