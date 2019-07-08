The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire: Optical illusion divides twitter


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura's have been involved in a Twitter war over disagreements over e-tolls..and the Presidency intervened on Saturday. Mariah Carey jokingly pulled off the 'bottle cap challenge' with her voice and some special effects.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazi

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazi

8 July 2019 8:35 AM
Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters

Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters

8 July 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - The “inept” President

The World View - The “inept” President

8 July 2019 7:52 AM
Meet the Ukrainian artist behind city's massive new mural

Meet the Ukrainian artist behind city's massive new mural

8 July 2019 7:38 AM
First Thursday: Western Cape government to open its doors to public

First Thursday: Western Cape government to open its doors to public

8 July 2019 7:34 AM
Two days of hell in Philippi sees 13 murdered

Two days of hell in Philippi sees 13 murdered

8 July 2019 7:21 AM
Some areas could soon be too hot for humans to survive

Some areas could soon be too hot for humans to survive

8 July 2019 7:08 AM
Impact Investing in Africa short course on offer

Impact Investing in Africa short course on offer

8 July 2019 6:50 AM
MTN Business: SMEs, the challenges they are facing and how connectivity can help

MTN Business: SMEs, the challenges they are facing and how connectivity can help

5 July 2019 8:35 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes

Bosco Ntaganda, 45, was a 'key leader' who gave orders to 'target and kill civilians' in Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, head judge Robert Fremr said.
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura got into a heated debate on social media a few days ago over the future of e-tolls, forcing the president to intervene.
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign

The department launched #LiveBeyondJuly Road Safety campaign with the objective of reducing the road carnage.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us