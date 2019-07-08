Impact investing offers investors a way to contribute towards solving many of the world's problems while also getting a financial return. The UCT GSB is running a short course on Impact Investing in Africa and Kieno Kammies speaks to convenor Aunnie Patton-Power.
Impact Investing in Africa short course on offer
8 July 2019 8:35 AM
