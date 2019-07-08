Some areas could soon be too hot for humans to survive

Last month was the hottest June ever recorded globally. Experts warn that parts of the world could become too hot for people to survive. Is this true? We are joined on air now by Climate Scientist Dr Guy Midgley.
