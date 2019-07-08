Tatiana Hurn is a Ukranian artist who collaborated with locals to create the towering mural on the corner of Strand and Loop streets. She talks to Kieno about its meaning and the fact that she is looking for a name for the creation.
Meet the Ukrainian artist behind city's massive new mural
8 July 2019 8:35 AM
