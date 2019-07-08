The Kieno Kammies Show

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazi


Dr Lyal White 1. Deforestation on the increase in Brazil under Bolsonaro, but Minister says they will act on concerns. 2. $1.5 million worth of Cocaine found on Brazilian Presidents plane. 3. Brazil: the land of Apps and Industry disruptors.

Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters

Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters

8 July 2019 8:22 AM
The Wolrd View - The “inept” President

The Wolrd View - The “inept” President

8 July 2019 7:52 AM
Meet the Ukrainian artist behind city's massive new mural

Meet the Ukrainian artist behind city's massive new mural

8 July 2019 7:38 AM
First Thursday: Western Cape government to open its doors to public

First Thursday: Western Cape government to open its doors to public

8 July 2019 7:34 AM
Two days of hell in Philippi sees 13 murdered

Two days of hell in Philippi sees 13 murdered

8 July 2019 7:21 AM
Some areas could soon be too hot for humans to survive

Some areas could soon be too hot for humans to survive

8 July 2019 7:08 AM
Impact Investing in Africa short course on offer

Impact Investing in Africa short course on offer

8 July 2019 6:50 AM
Barbs Wire: Optical illusion divides twitter

Barbs Wire: Optical illusion divides twitter

8 July 2019 6:27 AM
MTN Business: SMEs, the challenges they are facing and how connectivity can help

MTN Business: SMEs, the challenges they are facing and how connectivity can help

5 July 2019 8:35 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Police probe murders of six women in Philippi
Police probe murders of six women in Philippi

The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night.
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in Pretoria
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in Pretoria

The committee's chairperson Bongani Bongo said they have highlighted illegal immigration as an area of focus.
ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension
ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension

Constituencies of the party from 54 regions announced they had suspended Prime Minister Tom Thabane, secretary-general Samonyane Ntsekele and his deputy Nkaku Kabi.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us