Kieno talks to Tyrone van Balla, one half of RD9 Solution, about a robot they have built with the aim of getting kids interested in programming as one way of preparing for the 4IR.
Cute robot helps kids learn about robotics and programming
|
9 July 2019 7:50 AM
|
9 July 2019 7:40 AM
|
City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond
|
9 July 2019 7:35 AM
|
9 July 2019 7:20 AM
|
9 July 2019 7:05 AM
|
9 July 2019 6:38 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Vets treat 'exotic' bird, realize it's just a seagull covered in curry
|
9 July 2019 6:27 AM
|
8 July 2019 8:35 AM
|
Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters
|
8 July 2019 8:22 AM