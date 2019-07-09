The Kieno Kammies Show

Train alight last night at Blackheath


Richard Walker Western Cape Regional Manager at Metrorail The cause of the fire is as yet unconfirmed. The full extent and cost estimate of the damage will only be known once Prasa’s loss adjusters have had the opportunity to assess the damage.

The World View - Donald Trump’s anger at Britain

9 July 2019 7:50 AM
Bugs on the menu at The Insect Experience restaurant

9 July 2019 7:40 AM
City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond

9 July 2019 7:35 AM
Workers trapped, three dead after trench collapsed

9 July 2019 7:20 AM
Cute robot helps kids learn about robotics and programming

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
Surgeons want to eradicate backlog in operations for kids

9 July 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs' Wire - Vets treat 'exotic' bird, realize it's just a seagull covered in curry

9 July 2019 6:27 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazi

8 July 2019 8:35 AM
Why perfectionism can be a self-destructive trait for youngsters

8 July 2019 8:22 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is part of a presidential task team formed to find a solution to the debacle, which has seen outright public defiance of the e-tolling system.
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
The Transport Budget vote takes centre stage in Parliament on Tuesday, day one of a marathon for the newly minted Parliament.
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
As former CEO Dan Matjila was testifying at the PIC Inquiry for the first time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter to publish the new allegations against him.
