A lot of attention has been given to the plight of the homeless in Cape Town, especially to reports that they are being fined and unfairly treated by city officials. Kieno Kammies speaks to Zahid Badroodien, City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, about the plans which are in place to assist the homeless.
City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond
