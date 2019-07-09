The Kieno Kammies Show

What the law says about teens drinking alcohol under parental supervision


Peter Ucko, the CEO at TAG and Izabella Gates, author and MD of Life Talk Forum talk to Kieno Kammies about whether it is a good idea to allow your child to be exposed to alcohol under parental supervision.

The daily struggles of a family living in Philippi East

The daily struggles of a family living in Philippi East

9 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s anger at Britain

The World View - Donald Trump’s anger at Britain

9 July 2019 7:50 AM
Bugs on the menu at The Insect Experience restaurant

Bugs on the menu at The Insect Experience restaurant

9 July 2019 7:40 AM
City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond

City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond

9 July 2019 7:35 AM
Workers trapped, three dead after trench collapsed

Workers trapped, three dead after trench collapsed

9 July 2019 7:20 AM
Train alight last night at Blackheath

Train alight last night at Blackheath

9 July 2019 7:05 AM
Cute robot helps kids learn about robotics and programming

Cute robot helps kids learn about robotics and programming

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
Surgeons want to eradicate backlog in operations for kids

Surgeons want to eradicate backlog in operations for kids

9 July 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs' Wire - Vets treat 'exotic' bird, realize it's just a seagull covered in curry

Barbs' Wire - Vets treat 'exotic' bird, realize it's just a seagull covered in curry

9 July 2019 6:27 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, as the street has been blocked off with debris.
Safety MEC Fritz: WC murder rate paints picture of all-out war
Safety MEC Fritz: WC murder rate paints picture of all-out war

Since the start of the year, close to 2,000 people were killed in the province. Most of the murders were gang related.
SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster
SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cast doubt on the strategy when she appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee responsible for her department.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us