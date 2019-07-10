The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - A dancing cockatoo called Snowball is rewriting the rules of scienc


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. US President Donald Trump is not allowed to block critics on Twitter because he dislikes their views, a federal court has ruled. 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth had a sassy response when asked if she needed help planting a tree on an official visit to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany

16 years of the CTICC

10 July 2019 6:40 AM
What the law says about teens drinking alcohol under parental supervision

9 July 2019 8:36 AM
The daily struggles of a family living in Philippi East

9 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s anger at Britain

9 July 2019 7:50 AM
Bugs on the menu at The Insect Experience restaurant

9 July 2019 7:40 AM
City of Cape Town's plan for assisting the homeless this winter and beyond

9 July 2019 7:35 AM
Workers trapped, three dead after trench collapsed

9 July 2019 7:20 AM
Train alight last night at Blackheath

9 July 2019 7:05 AM
Cute robot helps kids learn about robotics and programming

9 July 2019 6:52 AM
EWN Headlines
Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
Zondo told Koloane that he will have to consider whether he genuinely did not remember making certain statements in particular, using the presidents name.

Ndabeni-Abrahams given deadline to finalise SABC turnaround strategy
It emerged earlier this week that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni turned down the corporation’s application for the much-needed R3.2 billion government guarantee.
UN rights expert urges US action over Khashoggi killing
Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who concluded that Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October was 'an extrajudicial execution' by the Gulf kingdom, criticised the United States over its inaction.
