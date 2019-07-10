Kieno talks to UCT civil engineering graduate Craig Flanagan about how his urine-recovery initiative is being used in a new R600million building in Centurion. He says he was never consulted by Growthpoint, who manage the building. Growthpoint however say they have adapted his plan and it is not the exact same system.
Award winning Urine-recovery system in new R600m building
