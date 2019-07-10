South Africa's wealthy hedging their bets by getting second citizenship

Kieno talks to Andrew Rissik, the Group Commercial Director of Sable International, which specialises in international business and immigration services. It seems there is a trend by a number of high-net worth individuals who are looking into taking their investments overseas or acquiring a second citizenship.
